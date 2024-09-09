Entertainment

Zayn Malik's new look steals spotlight with Camila Cabello at fashion show

Zayn Malik sports unrecognisable look and turns heads with Camila Cabello at fashion event

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Zayn Maliks new look steals spotlight with Camila Cabello at fashion show

Zayn Malik's new look steals spotlight with Camila Cabello at fashion show

Zayn Malik's dramatic transformation stole the spotlight with Camila Cabello at the Off-White fashion event in New York.

The former One Direction heartthrob sported full beard look, a stark contrast to his usual clean-shaven look for the event.

Zayn exuded sleek sophistication in an all-black outfit, complete with a luxurious brown leather jacket, as he attended the event with the former Fifth Harmony member.

Camila, meanwhile, turned heads in a chic black dress with mesh details and a eye-catching silver necklace that read 'off'. The real showstopper, however, was her newly blonde hair - a striking change from her usual dark tresses.

The Dusk Till Dawn crooner first went public with his unrecognisable look on social media last week, by posting a video of himself singing,

On the work front, Zayn would star on CBeebies' Bedtime Stories. He seemed excited for the opportunity, knowing he'd be sharing these moments with his own little girl.

The renowned artist is a father to a three year old daughter, Khai, whom he shares with ex Gigi Hadid,

For the unversed, Gigi and Zayn dated from 2015 until 2021. The supermodel is currently dating Bradley Cooper.

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split
Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event

Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event
Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

Entertainment News

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Jamie Lee Curtis clinches first Emmy Award for ‘The Bear:’ ‘I’m a big late bloomer’
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook light up TIFF red carpet for ‘Harbin’ premiere
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes squash feud rumors with sweet hug
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Andrew Garfield channels 'personal loss' into ‘We Live in Time’ performance
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Salma Hayek makes gushing confession about Angelina Jolie's sons
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's loved-up weekend ends with tender smooch
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Megan Thee Stallion says her fans are ‘like a bunch of cousins’
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Kendrick Lamar to ignite stage at 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Victoria Beckham pleads ‘give my husband back’ as David Beckham embraces farming life
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Zayn Malik debuts dramatic new look at US Open:SEE
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Lana Del Rey hid her identity to fool new boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Ben Affleck stays with kids as Jennifer Lopez flirts at 'Unstoppable' premiere