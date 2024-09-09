Zayn Malik's new look steals spotlight with Camila Cabello at fashion show

Zayn Malik's dramatic transformation stole the spotlight with Camila Cabello at the Off-White fashion event in New York.
The former One Direction heartthrob sported full beard look, a stark contrast to his usual clean-shaven look for the event.
Zayn exuded sleek sophistication in an all-black outfit, complete with a luxurious brown leather jacket, as he attended the event with the former Fifth Harmony member.
Camila, meanwhile, turned heads in a chic black dress with mesh details and a eye-catching silver necklace that read 'off'. The real showstopper, however, was her newly blonde hair - a striking change from her usual dark tresses.
The Dusk Till Dawn crooner first went public with his unrecognisable look on social media last week, by posting a video of himself singing,
On the work front, Zayn would star on CBeebies' Bedtime Stories. He seemed excited for the opportunity, knowing he'd be sharing these moments with his own little girl.
The renowned artist is a father to a three year old daughter, Khai, whom he shares with ex Gigi Hadid,
For the unversed, Gigi and Zayn dated from 2015 until 2021. The supermodel is currently dating Bradley Cooper.