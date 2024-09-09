Entertainment

Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook light up TIFF red carpet for 'Harbin' premiere

Lee Dong Wook and Hyun Bin's 'Harbin' premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

  by Web Desk
  September 09, 2024
Korean stars Hyun Bin and Lee Dong Wook are bringing their charm to the red carpet at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival!

The Hallyu sensations, who had their latest film Harbin premiered at the film festival on Sunday, September 8, seized the spotlight at the event, with the crowd cheering and waving for the stars.

While the Crash Landing On You actor was decked in an all-black ensemble with sleek hairstyle, the Guardian: The Lonely and Great God fame actor donned a white striped shirt that he topped with a black blazer and matched pants.

The actors were also spotted capturing selfies with the fans at the red carpet.

Harbin follows the story of Korean independence activists present in the early 1900s who jeopardize their lives for the sake of getting independence for Korea from the Japanese invasion. In Harbin, China, the freedom fighters set upon a daring attack.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Deadline, the Memories of the Alhambra actor opened up about taking the character of Ahn Jung-geun, a Korean freedom fighter, in the film and said, “It isn’t easy as an actor to accept the offer to play the role of Ahn Jung-geun, because Koreans have their own ideas and thoughts about him as a patriotic martyr.”

He continued to say that he was aware of the fact that playing this character “wouldn’t be an easy task” and that it took a lot of courage.

“But after discussing with the director, I thought about how there might not be a lot of opportunities to play a great hero of Korean history and that it may be really meaningful as an actor to take the role in new directions,” the Confidential Assignment actor added.

