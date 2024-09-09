Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis clinches first Emmy Award for ‘The Bear:’ ‘I’m a big late bloomer’

‘The Bear’ guest actress opened up about her struggles at 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Jamie Lee Curtis is feeling proud of herself as she clinched her first-ever Emmy award!

At the second night of the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, September 8, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress won the outstanding guest actress award for her role, Donna Berzatto, in the FX’s comedy series The Bear.

After receiving the award, the actress reflected on her career and described herself as a “late bloomer.”

“I never thought any of this was going to be possible in my life at all. So the fact that this has happened, I’m something of a late bloomer. I’m totally a big late bloomer,” said the Freaky Friday actress.

Flashing back to the time when she starred in Activia yogurt commercials, Curtis quipped, "I'm the luckiest girl in the world. I've been an actor since I was 19. I'm 65. I've sold yogurt that makes you s--- for seven years.”

The American actress also expressed that she never imagined of doing any work with this “level of depth, complexity, and intelligence.”

“And it's just been the thrill of my creative life these last couple of years that I get these opportunities. So I'm humble and incredibly grateful,” Curtis added.

