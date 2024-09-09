King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

King Charles III marked his second anniversary as the monarch on September 8, 2024, with a determination to focus on the “important things.”
Charles had a tumultuous year disrupted by his and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s cancer battles and as they both were diagnosed with the fatal disease at the same time amid his ever-growing rift with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.
A source exclusively told The Mirror, “It’s fair to say this has been a pretty testing time for the King and other members of his family. Any plans he may have had in the initial stages of his reign have had to be redrawn and adapted but he has taken it all in his stride.”
However, the monarch is all set to kick of the next chapter of his reign as with a “positive” and “upbeat” attitude.
An exclusive source told The Mail, “There has been a lot going on, but the King has always been upbeat. Not once has he allowed himself to question the future – he's dealt with everything head on. “
They added, “Now he is back in business. There is a spring in his step and a renewed vigour with it too. Everything is looking positive, which is welcome.'”
The insider continued, “The King very much feels this is the second chapter of his reign and he is very positive about the future.”
As per the source, King Charles desired to mend ties with his youngest son but he was 'focused on things he believes are more important right now.’
This update comes after Daily Mail’s previous report which gave positive updates on King Charles health.