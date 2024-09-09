Royal

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

King Charles marked his second anniversary as a monarch on September 8, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to more important things
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

King Charles III marked his second anniversary as the monarch on September 8, 2024, with a determination to focus on the “important things.”

Charles had a tumultuous year disrupted by his and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s cancer battles and as they both were diagnosed with the fatal disease at the same time amid his ever-growing rift with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

A source exclusively told The Mirror, “It’s fair to say this has been a pretty testing time for the King and other members of his family. Any plans he may have had in the initial stages of his reign have had to be redrawn and adapted but he has taken it all in his stride.”

However, the monarch is all set to kick of the next chapter of his reign as with a “positive” and “upbeat” attitude.

An exclusive source told The Mail, “There has been a lot going on, but the King has always been upbeat. Not once has he allowed himself to question the future – he's dealt with everything head on. “

They added, “Now he is back in business. There is a spring in his step and a renewed vigour with it too. Everything is looking positive, which is welcome.'”

The insider continued, “The King very much feels this is the second chapter of his reign and he is very positive about the future.”

As per the source, King Charles desired to mend ties with his youngest son but he was 'focused on things he believes are more important right now.’

This update comes after Daily Mail’s previous report which gave positive updates on King Charles health.

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez opens her heart to Matt Damon after Ben Affleck split
Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event

Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event
Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

Tamannaah Bhatia states stark differences between Bollywood and South films

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things

Royal News

King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Meghan Markle sends strong message to Royals on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Meghan Markle’s date for UK return revealed with Prince Harry and children
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
King Charles marks two years of 'very successful' reign
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Meghan Markle reunites with Oprah Winfrey on Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s impudence to Queen Elizabeth before death EXPOSED
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Princess Kate to return to royal duties, preparing for two major events
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
King Charles visibly disturbed at Queen Elizabeth’s memorial service
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
King Charles ‘finds it hard’ to go on without Queen Elizabeth
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Kate Middleton speaks out on royal duties amid cancer in cryptic post
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘much too late’ apology to Royal Family