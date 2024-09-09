Angelina Jolie's son Pax conquers red carpet after terrifying crash

Angelina Jolie’s son Pax has made a triumphant return after experiencing a nearly life-threatening accident.
He was hospitalised after a terrible e-bike accident on July 29.
The mother-son duo graced the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of Without Blood on Sunday night.
Pax went for a classic three piece suit in black colour, which matches his shoes.
On the other than, the Hollywood icon excluded timeless beauty in a chic black gown at the red carpet.
Pax worked alongside his brother Maddox on the set of his mother’s drama. They worked closely in the assistant director department.
Angelina’s coworker Salma Hayek Pinault also praised the young boys for their professionalism during dialogue with PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly TIFF.
Salma continued, "She's demanding. They got the respect of the crew, and they were good with the crew, and they were very in their place. They were not treating me like they treat me outside of there. They were very, 'You have to come,' and I go, 'Okay!' It was kind of fun."
She added, "They are very serious about what they do."
Angelina and Salma’s Without Blood will release on September 8, 2024.