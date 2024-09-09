Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reunite with Royal Family on Christmas?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to join their royal relatives in the UK on Christmas, as per an insider source.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who haven’t been to Harry’s home country as a couple since Queen’s death in 2022 have received a special invite for the Christmas festivities.
Harry and William’s late mother Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spence has reportedly invited the duke with his wife and kids Archie and Lilibet to Althorp to celebrate the festival with them.
An inside source has exclusively told The Mirror, “Charles [Spencer] has invited Harry, Meghan and the children to Althorp this Christmas. It's far too early to say whether they will take him up on it, but the offer is there if they want it.”
They continued, "There hasn't been an invitation extended to Sandringham just yet, but that doesn't mean there won't be one forthcoming.”
Predicting Harry’s possible response to the warm invite, the source added, “It would be highly unlikely if there was an invitation extended [to Sandringham] and I don't think they [the Sussexes) would take them up on it anyway."
It is pertinent to note, Prince Harry has marked at least three solo trips to the UK since moving to the US, one of them was on August 29, 2024, when he surprisingly appeared at his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral service in Norfolk.
This update comes hot over the heels of reports suggesting that Charles Spencer is trying to play mediator between the feuding brothers to keep the promise he made to Diana.
“Earl Spencer promised at the funeral of his sister Diana… to constantly look after his nephews William and Harry,” royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.
Turner added, “It is no surprise to me that Harry stayed at Althorp recently because they have been very close since that time.”
“Harry can rely upon Earl Spencer. And no doubt, behind the scenes, [the earl] has been trying to build bridges with the brothers,” the royal expert claimed.