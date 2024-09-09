Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing

Actor Emmad Irfani cannot get enough of superstar Mahira Khan's humble and respectful nature.
In a clip that has leaked on social media for all the right reasons, the Jalan star spilled all things sweet about the Humsafar diva.
Impressed by the Bin Roye star’s on-set behavior, Irfani revealed, “Mahira is someone that everyone should take lessons from how to behave on the sets.”
“She is such a superstar. With so much humility and respect Mahira treats all,” he went on.
Further adding, “As actors you are lucky to have gained so much importance but those behind-the camera are doing more hard work.”
“ Just be kind and nice to everyone because you have only this. Results are not in your hands but you have the respect,” the star elaborated.
For the unversed, Irfani’s interview came mere a month after the death of his son Zaviyaar.
He has shared his deeply personal journey through grief and healing following the untimely demise of his first-born son. Since then the star’s survival has been rather tough.
Mahira Khan has worked in numerous super hit big and small screen projects during the tenure of her career.