Riteish Deshmukh wraps shooting for epic historical drama 'Raja Shivaji'

Riteish Deshmukh has officially wrapped the shoot for his epic historical drama Raja Shivaji, marking the end of an intense and emotionally charged filming schedule.
Deshmukh took to social media to share a glimpse from the sets, captioning it in Marathi and English as he wrote, “The sun paused for a moment. Shadows stretched long. But only for a moment, for the radiant dawn rising tomorrow.”
He further added, “The shoot is officially wrapped! For over 100 days, our team poured its heart, soul, and unwavering dedication into this dream. Now, filled with invaluable experiences and true memories, we are ready to unveil a magnificent cinematic tribute to India’s greatest warriors, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!!!”
The shoot for Raja Shivaji is complete, marking a major milestone for the Riteish Deshmukh-directed historical action film centered on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, ahead of its May 1, 2026 release.
During a year-long shoot in Wai, Mahabaleshwar, Satara, and Mumbai, Raja Shivaji recreated 16th-century Maharashtra with massive sets and meticulously researched forts for an immersive experience.
After Jio Studios’ Dhurandhar, Raja Shivaji is set to become another industry’s masterpiece.
The project is now moved into post-production ahead of its global release next year.