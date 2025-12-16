Trending
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Trending

Bharti Singh under fire for joke targeting Ayesha Khan during film promotion

Bharti Singh’s joke about Ayesha Khan during the film’s promotion sparks online outrage

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Bharti Singh under fire for joke targeting Ayesha Khan during film promotion
Bharti Singh under fire for joke targeting Ayesha Khan during film promotion

Bharti Singh's joke about Ayesha Khan on the latest season of Laughter Chefs has landed the comedian in hot water.

The incident happened during a promotional appearance by the Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon 2 cast.

When Ayesha and her three female co-stars arrived on set and danced to the film's popular track Pehli Uddi Furr, Bharti, who is currently expecting her second child joked, "Jab saari heroine aayi na, mujhe Ayesha ko dekh ke laga, Krushna phir se aa gaya, kyunki uski tarah lambi hai na (When all the heroines came in, seeing Ayesha made me feel like Krushna had come back again, because she is tall like him).

Kapil quickly interrupted and asked Bharti, “Was this a compliment or what?” Parul Gulati immediately corrected Bharti and said, "Ye Nahi bolna tha," (You shouldn't have said this) to which Bharti replied, “Sorry, I am pregnant.”

Although Ayesha appeared uncomfortable by Bharti’s joke, she responded gracefully and did not react negatively.

However, the video went viral online and sparked controversy with many criticzing it as inappropriate and insensitive.

One user wrote on Reddit, “Bharti needs to leave, this wasn't funny and plain disrespectful to bigger sized woman. Even though Ayesha isn't even that.”

Another added, " I really felt bad for ayesha here , this comment was weird."

The third user wrote, "Honestly, at this point, I wonder what is even Bharti doing in the show? She is just borderline funny and not even contributing much. Gives such mean looks to girls, especially."

For the unversed, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the sequel to Kapil Sharma’s 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was released in theaters on December 12, 2025.

Varun Dhawan gushes over working with Sunny Deol in 'Border 2'

Varun Dhawan gushes over working with Sunny Deol in 'Border 2'
Sunny Deol opens up about his role as soldier in 'Border 2'

Sunny Deol opens up about his role as soldier in 'Border 2'
Saif Ali Khan reveals big fear after honest confession about Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan reveals big fear after honest confession about Kareena Kapoor
Maya Ali shares excitement for 'Mera Lyari' ahead of release announcement

Maya Ali shares excitement for 'Mera Lyari' ahead of release announcement
Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ adds Vidya Balan, plans for August 2026 release

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ adds Vidya Balan, plans for August 2026 release
Dananeer offers glimpse into her debut film 'Mera Layari' character

Dananeer offers glimpse into her debut film 'Mera Layari' character
Usman Mukhtar makes bold confession on romantic scenes in ‘Pamaal’

Usman Mukhtar makes bold confession on romantic scenes in ‘Pamaal’
Hasan Raheem concludes Dil Kay Parday tour with heartwarming message

Hasan Raheem concludes Dil Kay Parday tour with heartwarming message
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's horror film 'Thamma' hits OTT

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's horror film 'Thamma' hits OTT
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Richa Chadha hails ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ big win

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Richa Chadha hails ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ big win
Shraddha Kapoor hypes up Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Shraddha Kapoor hypes up Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’
Saif Ali Khan confesses early jealousy in relationship with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan confesses early jealousy in relationship with Kareena Kapoor

Popular News

Alia Bhatt reacts to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's newborn baby's snap?

Alia Bhatt reacts to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's newborn baby's snap?
53 seconds ago
Stylist Riddhima Sharma says Tanya Mittal has yet to clear payments

Stylist Riddhima Sharma says Tanya Mittal has yet to clear payments

11 minutes ago
Instagram introduces reels viewing on Amazon Fire TV

Instagram introduces reels viewing on Amazon Fire TV
41 minutes ago