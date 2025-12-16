Bharti Singh under fire for joke targeting Ayesha Khan during film promotion

Bharti Singh's joke about Ayesha Khan on the latest season of Laughter Chefs has landed the comedian in hot water.
The incident happened during a promotional appearance by the Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon 2 cast.
When Ayesha and her three female co-stars arrived on set and danced to the film's popular track Pehli Uddi Furr, Bharti, who is currently expecting her second child joked, "Jab saari heroine aayi na, mujhe Ayesha ko dekh ke laga, Krushna phir se aa gaya, kyunki uski tarah lambi hai na (When all the heroines came in, seeing Ayesha made me feel like Krushna had come back again, because she is tall like him).
Kapil quickly interrupted and asked Bharti, “Was this a compliment or what?” Parul Gulati immediately corrected Bharti and said, "Ye Nahi bolna tha," (You shouldn't have said this) to which Bharti replied, “Sorry, I am pregnant.”
Although Ayesha appeared uncomfortable by Bharti’s joke, she responded gracefully and did not react negatively.
However, the video went viral online and sparked controversy with many criticzing it as inappropriate and insensitive.
One user wrote on Reddit, “Bharti needs to leave, this wasn't funny and plain disrespectful to bigger sized woman. Even though Ayesha isn't even that.”
Another added, " I really felt bad for ayesha here , this comment was weird."
The third user wrote, "Honestly, at this point, I wonder what is even Bharti doing in the show? She is just borderline funny and not even contributing much. Gives such mean looks to girls, especially."
For the unversed, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the sequel to Kapil Sharma’s 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was released in theaters on December 12, 2025.