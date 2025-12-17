‘Pamaal’ latest episode leaves fans in tears with soul-stirring death scene

The latest episode of Pamaal has left fans in tears with a heart-wrenching death scene.
Raza, the protagonist, lost the battle with cancer, marking a heartbreaking end to Malika and Raza's story.
Usman Mukhtar's breathtaking performance in the emotional episode has stunned viewers, sparking a wave of reactions on social media as fans struggle to cope with the emotional episode.
A user wrote, “Today’s episode is so touchy… I was crying,” while another added, “OMG, I couldn’t watch it without crying, my heart felt so heavy.”
A fan commented, “This drama made me cry more than any other drama. The performances, the dialogues. Every scene of @mukhtarhoonmein had my eyes fixated. His scene with Mailka’s mom, where his tears kept dripping and he even drooled a bit, just showed how raw he played this character’s demise. Incredible performance. Such an emotional end to Raza.”
Viewers also praised the drama writer, Zanjabeel Asim Shah, saying, “Zanjabeel has given us the story of countless women who love their husbands faithfully despite the challenges & hurt they faced many die without a reprieve, broken inside but carrying on, & few restart & become successful like she has. Respect to the writer & her strength.”
Although it wasn't the final episode, the conclusion of Malika and Raza's (Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar) story marked a significant milestone.
The couple's challenging journey has come to an end, leaving fans eagerly anticipating Malika's transformation into an independent, confident woman, navigating life as a single mother to their daughter.