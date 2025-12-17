Alia Bhatt reacts to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's newborn baby's snap? 

Vicky Kaushal has surprised his Raazi co-actress, Alia Bhatt, with a sweet snap of his and Katrina Kaif’s newborn baby!
During the 2025 FilmFare OTT awards ceremony, the Bad Newz actor and the Heart of Stone star were spotted sitting next to each other on Monday, December 15.
Vicky and Alia shared a heartwarming moment when Katrina’s life partner showed something to the Indian-British actress, as the two engaged in friendly conversation.
In the viral photos, both are seen looking at the actor’s phone while he is smiling, and the actress, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, is seen awe-struck and astonished.
However, Alia’s reaction left the internet to speculate whether the Sanju star was showing his newborn’s pictures to the mom-of-one.
One fan commented, "Universal baby Dad rule: always show your baby photos to your coworkers."
"Sid Alia Varun Vicky Kiara - The actors who literally grew up with us are now parents," another fan wrote.
A third noted, "My nosy a$$ wants a glimpse too if they're really the baby pics. Have they revealed their son's name yet?"
For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot in 2021, welcomed the arrival of their first baby girl in January this year.
Since the couple announced the birth of their newborn baby, they have kept the face of the little one private.