Alia Bhatt's uncle Vikram and wife remanded to Judicial custody in fraud case 

Alia Bhatt's paternal uncle, Vikram Bhatt, and his life partner, Shwetambari, have been granted Judicial custody amid a fraud case.
The couple, who were arrested in Mumbai, India, on December 7, has now been remanded to seven days' police custody by a Udaipur Court.
Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, December 16, Vikram and Shwetambari's lawyer, Advocate Manzoor Hussain, told ANI that the filmmaker's legal team requested that interim bail be granted on medical conditions.
However, the court sent them to judicial custody, saying, "The lawyer for the accused presented an application for interim bail, requesting that it be granted on medical grounds."
"If interim bail is granted before the court session ends, both individuals could be released for a short period to receive medical treatment. Everything depends on the court's order," Manzoor told the outlet.
On December 9, Vikram and Shwetambari were remanded to seven days' police custody. Vikram, his wife, and six others are accused of defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of ₹30 crore.
Despite their public media scrutiny, Alia Bhatt did not break her silence over her uncle's controversy.