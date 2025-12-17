Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Alia Bhatt's uncle Vikram and wife remanded to Judicial custody in fraud case

Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari were arrested earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
Alia Bhatts uncle Vikram and wife remanded to Judicial custody in fraud case
Alia Bhatt's uncle Vikram and wife remanded to Judicial custody in fraud case 

Alia Bhatt's paternal uncle, Vikram Bhatt, and his life partner, Shwetambari, have been granted Judicial custody amid a fraud case. 

The couple, who were arrested in Mumbai, India, on December 7, has now been remanded to seven days' police custody by a Udaipur Court.

Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, December 16, Vikram and Shwetambari's lawyer, Advocate Manzoor Hussain, told ANI that the filmmaker's legal team requested that interim bail be granted on medical conditions.

However, the court sent them to judicial custody, saying, "The lawyer for the accused presented an application for interim bail, requesting that it be granted on medical grounds."

"If interim bail is granted before the court session ends, both individuals could be released for a short period to receive medical treatment. Everything depends on the court's order," Manzoor told the outlet. 

On December 9, Vikram and Shwetambari were remanded to seven days' police custody. Vikram, his wife, and six others are accused of defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of ₹30 crore.

Despite their public media scrutiny, Alia Bhatt did not break her silence over her uncle's controversy.   

Merub Ali's friends surprise her with backyard law school graduation ceremony

Merub Ali's friends surprise her with backyard law school graduation ceremony
Zohran Mamdani's mum reveals Bollywood film NYC mayor-elect watched 16 times

Zohran Mamdani's mum reveals Bollywood film NYC mayor-elect watched 16 times
Alia Bhatt reacts to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's newborn baby's snap?

Alia Bhatt reacts to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's newborn baby's snap?
Stylist Riddhima Sharma says Tanya Mittal has yet to clear payments

Stylist Riddhima Sharma says Tanya Mittal has yet to clear payments

Bharti Singh under fire for joke targeting Ayesha Khan during film promotion

Bharti Singh under fire for joke targeting Ayesha Khan during film promotion
Varun Dhawan gushes over working with Sunny Deol in 'Border 2'

Varun Dhawan gushes over working with Sunny Deol in 'Border 2'
Sunny Deol opens up about his role as soldier in 'Border 2'

Sunny Deol opens up about his role as soldier in 'Border 2'
Saif Ali Khan reveals big fear after honest confession about Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan reveals big fear after honest confession about Kareena Kapoor
Maya Ali shares excitement for 'Mera Lyari' ahead of release announcement

Maya Ali shares excitement for 'Mera Lyari' ahead of release announcement
Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ adds Vidya Balan, plans for August 2026 release

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ adds Vidya Balan, plans for August 2026 release
Dananeer offers glimpse into her debut film 'Mera Layari' character

Dananeer offers glimpse into her debut film 'Mera Layari' character
Usman Mukhtar makes bold confession on romantic scenes in ‘Pamaal’

Usman Mukhtar makes bold confession on romantic scenes in ‘Pamaal’

Popular News

Merub Ali's friends surprise her with backyard law school graduation ceremony

Merub Ali's friends surprise her with backyard law school graduation ceremony
an hour ago
'Disclosure Day' teaser: Steven Spielberg's film promises truth about 'unknown'

'Disclosure Day' teaser: Steven Spielberg's film promises truth about 'unknown'

2 hours ago
Michelle Obama reveals her plans with Rob, Michele Reiner before their death

Michelle Obama reveals her plans with Rob, Michele Reiner before their death
3 hours ago