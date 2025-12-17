Alizeh Shah stirs debate with harsh remarks about Saba Faisal, Nida Yasir

Alizeh Shah has sparked controversy with her recent remarks about industry veterans Saba Faisal and Nida Yasir.
Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday, the Taqdeer starlet expressed, “Sorry, Saba Aunty. Karma is a very harsh thing.”
She added, “Even after working with you on two serials, you didn’t seem natural. I hope now it’s clearly visible to you.”
The Ehd-e-Wafa star went on to say, “Nida Aunty also learned the same from Yasir Uncle, right? These are the people who don’t pay artists their due money, right?”
She shared, “And please, don’t keep asking your assistant to invite people repeatedly on your two-paisa shows, whose money the artists never even receive.”
Her post concluded, “So happy to see these so-called seniors getting what they deserve.”
In another story, Shah further noted, Respect is a mutual exchange of effort and integrity not a privilege granted by hierarchy or seniority alone!”
Soon after the statement, the Bebasi starlet’s remarks earned appreciation from netizens as one user wrote, “I don’t like Alizeh but this was great.”
Another added, “Zabardast,” while the third agreed, “Yasir’s family is like that. His brother also does not pay junior dentists.”
Nida Yasir is currently facing backlash for making negative comments about food delivery riders and later apologizing, while Saba Faisal is also being criticized for giving advice on controlling daughters-in-law, which many people strongly disagreed with.