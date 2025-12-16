Stylist Riddhima Sharma says Tanya Mittal has yet to clear payments 

Stylist Riddhima Sharma reveals if Tanya Mittal has cleared payment and returned Bigg Boss 19 outfits: ‘Needed reality check’
Stylist Riddhima Sharma has revealed that her payment dispute with Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal remains unresolved.
The development came weeks after she initially raised the issue.
Tanya, known for her fierce journey in Bigg Boss 19, has been under fire after Riddhima alleged delayed payments, lack of credit, and unreturned outfits.
Taking to social media, Riddhima accused the reality TV star and her team of failing to clear her payments, and not returning several outfits worn during the show.
Moreover, Riddhima claimed that she was treated poorly by the influencer’s team.
While conversing with the Hindustan Times, Riddhima stated that the situation remains unresolved, with only partial payment received.
“It was very difficult for me, especially dealing with someone on national television;” however, she got a “reality check” with her experience.
Additionally, she received massive criticism from Tanya’s fans who did not hear her side of the story.
According to the stylist, she got ₹50,000 so far, while payments for three looks are still pending.,
Moreover, 20 outfits have not been returned yet.
She promised a resolution soon and hoped the matter would get closed so she can move forward.
Furthermore, she doesn’t wish to work with Tanya and wants to focus on the forthcoming projects with actors, including Sanjeeda Sheikh and Manara Chopra.
Though Tanya Mittal has yet to publicly respond to the accusations.