  By Hania Jamil
Zohran Mamdani's mum reveals Bollywood film NYC mayor-elect watched 16 times

The New York Mayor-elect has a special connection with cinema as his mother, Mira Nair, is a renowned fimmaker

Zohran Mamdani's mum reveals Bollywood film NYC mayor-elect watched 16 times

Zohran Mamdani, the New York mayor-elect has a very close relationship with Bollywood and cinema, especially being the son of famous director Mira Nair.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nair shared how her son's taste in movies and confidence shaped their family life.

Sharing Mamdani's love for Bollywood, the 68-year-old shared that the mayor-elect has watched the classic Indian film, Munna Bhai MBBS, 16 times with his grandfather, calling it his number one film growing up.

Another movie he adored was Zoya Akhtar's Lucky By Chance, noting, "He can recite it backwards."

Elsewhere in the interview, Nair recalled an important moment in her career when she was confused between accepting an offer to direct Harry Potter and working on her passion project, The Namesake.

The filmmaker revealed that she expressed her concern to Mamdani, who was only 14 at the time, and he said, "Mama, many good directors can make Harry Potter, but only you can make The Namesake," which gave the director clarity.

Despite growing up in a film-focused environment, Mamdani never pursued acting. Nair offered him the lead role in The Suitable Boy, but he declined.

