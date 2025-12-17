Sunny Deol burst into tears in first appearance after Dharmendra’s death

Sunny Deol is still having a difficult time coping with Dharmendra’s death.
Just a few weeks after his father’s passing, the Jaat actor made his first public appearance at the teaser launch of his upcoming movie Border 2.
In a clip shared on Instagram from the event, the 68-year-old Indian film star – dressed in a cream-colored shirt and green jacket with a turban on his head – can be seen fighting back tears while on stage.
Despite being intensely emotional, the actor delivered an iconic dialogue from the teaser in a loud voice, saying, “How far should our roar be heard?” followed by the audience replying, “Till Lahore.”
Border 2, which is a sequel to the 1997 film Border, stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty alongside Sunny Deol.
On December 8, the Gadar 2 star paid a loving tribute to his late father Dharmendra, marking what would have been his 90th birthday.
"Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me. Love you, Papa. Miss you," he penned alongside a throwback clip featuring the Sholay star savoring the serenity of the mountains and nature.
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai residence after facing age-related health complications, with respiratory issues playing a significant role in the period leading up to his death.