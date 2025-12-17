Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
‘Border 2’ stirs patriotism with battle-ready visuals in fierce first teaser

Border 2 has sparked patriotic fervor in Indian fans with its fierce visuals.

On Tuesday, December 16, T-Series released the first teaser of the upcoming epic war film featuring fierce battle-ready visuals, sparking a frenzy online.

The teaser kicks off with a text stating, “1971 INDO-PAK WAR,” accompanied by a loud siren ringing on the border.

With spine-chilling visuals of fighter jets, ballistic missiles, and deadly attacks, Sunny Deol – playing Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler – says in his deep, goosebump-inducing voice, “No matter from where you try to force your way in, the sky, the ground, or the sea, there will always be an Indian soldier standing in the way, who will look you in the eye and bravely challenge you to come if you dare, here stands a proud and fierce India!”

“How far should our roar be heart?” asks an anger-filled Deol in the teaser, with his subordinates replying, “Till Lahore!”

The teaser also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty delivering thrilling performances, further fueling patriotism in fans.

Notably, Border 2 is a sequel to the hit 1997 film Border.

'Border 2' teaser


Fans’ reactions:

“The lion's age has passed, but the lion's roar still resonates. One like for our Indian lion,” commented one, while another stated, “The call should resonate throughout the world... Hindustan Zindabad…”

A third wrote, “The teaser gave me goosebumps. The film is still to come.”

“Hindustan Zindabad will echo in theaters once again,” proudly penned a fourth.

Border 2 release date:

Border 2 is slated to hit the cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Border 2 cast:

Border 2 features an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana.

