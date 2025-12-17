Saba Faisal issues clarification on controversial statement amid backlash

Saba Faisal has broken her silence on the massive backlash over her controversial statement.
During her recent appearance on Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan, the 67-year-old actress delivered a provocative statement, sharing her views on how a newly married daughter-in-law should behave.
She said that brides should not be allowed to choose their own wedding outfits and that giving them too much freedom or decision making power could upset the household balance, adding that they should be “goongi behri (dumb and deaf)” while living with their in-laws.
After receiving immense backlash from social media users, who described Saba’s statement as “outdated and unfair to women,” the actress issued clarification on her stance.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, December 16, the Main Manto Nahi Hoon actress released a video message, breaking silence on the remarks that ignited nationwide outrage.
Greeting the fans, Saba Faisal said, “I want to share two things with you today, first about the deaf and dumb statement and the second if a girl should wear outfits according to her choice will or mother-in-law’s.”
Taking her explosive words back, the Samjhota actress stated that she should not have used the term “deaf and dumb.” What she meant was that both parties should choose to ignore certain issues, as one person’s efforts alone cannot resolve everything.
Saba justified her stance saying that viewers did not watch the whole conversation and judged her with just a clip circulating online.
Moreover, the actress also clarified that at the time of marriage, the in-laws desire to dress the newlywed according to their culture and tradition which is why they prepare her outfits as per their choice, which is nothing wrong as it is their way of showing love.