Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Portugal beats Scotland in Nations League showdown

Portugal defeated Scotland 2-1 in its second UEFA Nations League group-stage match

  September 09, 2024


Portuguese soccer team captain Cristiano Ronaldo is over the moon as the team wins the second group match at the UEFA Nations League.

According to Sports Star, Portugal outclassed Scotland 2-1 in the group stage match on Saturday, September 7, at the Estadio do Benfica in Lisbon.

Scott McTominay scored the first goal of the match and the only goal for Portugal in the seventh minute of the match.

Bruno Fernandes equals the score with a long-range strike after the break.

Moreover, Ronaldo, who completed his 900-goal milestone on Thursday, September 5, in the Nations League opener against Croatia, scored his 901 goal in the 88th minute, doubling Portugal's lead.

An overjoyed Al Nassr player took to Instagram to celebrate Portugal’s win with a heartfelt post. He shared some clicks from the match and wrote, “Two games, two wins. Thank you for all the support, Portugal!”


Fans were happy to see CR7 scoring. A user anticipated the former Real Madrid player’s 100 goals, saying, “99 to go. I know my Goat can do this. Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time.”

Another fan added, “One down to the next goal.”

The third user gushed, “There are players who make their clubs and academies famous.

And then there's Cristiano Ronaldo, who took an entire league from nothing to a global attraction. Unmatched, Undeniable Influence of THE GOAT.”

Sports News

Andy Murray opens up about life after retirement
Aryna Sabalenka tops Jessica Pegula in electrifying US open final
Jannik Sinner outshines Taylor Fritz for maiden US Open crown
Cristiano Ronaldo's latest remark sparks speculation of subtle jab at Lionel Messi
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir retires from GB competition
New York Mets’ Jose Quintana’s THIS milestone leads to 9th straight win
Robert Martinez claims Portugal’s strength lies beyond Cristiano Ronaldo’s star power
England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from international cricket
Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland
Christian Horner breaks silence on Max Verstappen’s performance
Andrew Flintoff appointed as England Lions’ head coach
US Open glory for Aussies: Purcell and Thompson win men's doubles title