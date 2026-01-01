MTV shuts down final music-only channels worldwide after 44 years

Entertainment
MTV's shutdown affects variety of channels, including MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, MTV 00s, Club MTV, and MTV Live

In a major move, MTV has officially shut down most of its 24-hour music channels worldwide, marking the end of an era that started with the network’s release in 1981.

The closure took effect on December 31, 2025, an existing distribution contract expired, with no MTV music-only channels running across the world.

The shutdown affects a variety of channels, including MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, MTV 00s, Club MTV, and MTV Live across the UK, Brazil, Australia, Europe, and more regions.

Initially, the decision was announced in October and comes as part of cost-cutting measures after the Paramount–Skydance merger.

However, MTV’s flagship channel will continue its services, primarily focusing on reality and pop culture programming.

This move sparked emotional reactions among fans, especially mentioning the final songs each channel chose to sign off.

MTV Music ended its journey with “Video Killed the Radio Star,” the very first video MTV aired.

MTV 90s played the Spice Girls’ “Goodbye,” while MTV 00s closed with NSYNC’s *“Bye Bye Bye.” Club MTV chose Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop the Music,” and MTV Live ended with Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.”

The send-offs received praise from users, calling them fitting tributes to a network that shaped generations of music fans.

While MTV has evolved far beyond music videos, the closure symbolises the final chapter of its original identity as a round-the-clock music powerhouse.

