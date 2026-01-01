Entertainment
Taylor Swift stuns in never-before-seen snowy snap shared by Charissa Thompson

The pop icon marked an exciting getaway during the NFL offseason with Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews

Time spent with Taylor Swift was one of the highlights of 2025 for NFL host Charissa Thompson!

On Wednesday, December 31, Charissa turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of clicks from 2025, which included all the memorable moments from her year.

In one of the snaps, the Lover crooner could be seen sitting on a green rubber ring in the snow with Charissa and sportscaster Erin Andrews during a Montana trip back in March.

Taylor and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, were joined by Charissa, Erin and their husbands for the getaway during the NFL offseason.

Picture Credit: Charissa Thompson/ Instagram
Other snaps in the Instagram post included some pictures from the field, as well as the 43-year-old posing with her animals and loved ones.

The snap with Taylor came after Charissa and Erin previously joked that they are "responsible" for her and Travis' relationship.

During a July episode of their podcast titled Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, the NFL host excitedly informed listeners how Taylor is "everything I'd ever hoped and dreamed that she could have been and more."

She went on to highlight their part in Taylor and Travis' romance, noting that she had "advocated for" Taylor to give the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end a chance when he initially opened up about trying to give her his number after her Eras Tour concert in 2023.

