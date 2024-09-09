Kate Middleton ‘planning public return’ with 2 upcoming appearances

Kate Middleton is reportedly eyeing a comeback to public life within this year, and it has been revealed that she will be making two exclusive appearances very soon.
According to Sunday Times, she will most probably join King Charles on the upcoming Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in November.
Then, in the following month, the Princess of Wales is expected to host her traditional Christmas carol concert at London’s Westminster Abbey.
Royal insiders have disclosed that plans are being laid out for her “annual televised Together at Christmas carol service.”
So, November 10 is the “potential” date when people will get to see Kate Middleton go out and about in a public engagement once again.
But despite making these two expected noteworthy appearances, her health condition “still rings true.”
As of now, the Princess of Wales is understood to be attending more regular meetings as she has made good progress in recovery, especially with her latest summer break alongside Prince William.
While there’s “no expectation for her to rusk back to royal duties,” Kate Middleton wants to allegedly start working before long.