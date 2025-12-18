Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

King Charles celebrates special milestone just days ahead of Christmas

King Charles steps out in London to inaugurate historic project in London

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles celebrates special milestone just days ahead of Christmas
King Charles celebrates special milestone just days ahead of Christmas

King Charles made a beaming appearance in London for the celebration of a special milestone.

As per the photos obtained by a Royal fan page on Instagram on Thursday, December 18, the 77-year-old monarch officially inaugurated and visited the new Guinness Open Gate Brewery in the heart of Covent Garden.

The monarch was welcomed by Sir John Manzoni, Chairman of Diageo upon his arrival at the newly opened brewery to mark the completion of a £73 million investment.

During his visit, His Majesty not only met the graduates of an award-winning hospitality course but also poured his own pint under staff supervision.

The king - who appeared in high spirits in a blue three piece suit was also taught how to “print” a Christmassy image of holly on the head of a pint.

Prince William and Harry's father also toured the microbrewery and met the team that creates special brews.

Much to everyone's surprise, the king struck delightful posses holding his own pint.

King Charles strongly reacts as another Royal relative makes it to MBE list

King Charles strongly reacts as another Royal relative makes it to MBE list
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish 'Happy Christmas' with new family photo

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish 'Happy Christmas' with new family photo
Kensington Palace breaks silence after Harry, Meghan's new film announcement

Kensington Palace breaks silence after Harry, Meghan's new film announcement
Royal family finally breaks silence amid Princess Eugenie trial report

Royal family finally breaks silence amid Princess Eugenie trial report
Meghan Markle cheers Prince Harry as he competes in World Snow Polo Championship

Meghan Markle cheers Prince Harry as he competes in World Snow Polo Championship
Princess Kate makes ‘magnificent’ comeback after ‘character assassination’

Princess Kate makes ‘magnificent’ comeback after ‘character assassination’
Buckingham Palace drops delightful photo a day after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion

Buckingham Palace drops delightful photo a day after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion
Princess Eugenie hit with upsetting news hours after King Charles reunion

Princess Eugenie hit with upsetting news hours after King Charles reunion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news after King Charles' fresh snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news after King Charles' fresh snub
Sarah Ferguson gives new shock to King Charles as Beatrice, Eugenie joined him

Sarah Ferguson gives new shock to King Charles as Beatrice, Eugenie joined him
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family for Christmas lunch without parents

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family for Christmas lunch without parents

King Charles' adventurous spirit highlighted half a century later in new doc

King Charles' adventurous spirit highlighted half a century later in new doc

Popular News

Timothée Chalamet reflects on his 'long-term' effort for 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet reflects on his 'long-term' effort for 'Marty Supreme'

3 hours ago
Opal now available in Gemini, streamlining user experience

Opal now available in Gemini, streamlining user experience
2 hours ago
Are Nicotine pouches a safer alternative to smoking?

Are Nicotine pouches a safer alternative to smoking?
3 hours ago