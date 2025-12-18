King Charles celebrates special milestone just days ahead of Christmas

King Charles made a beaming appearance in London for the celebration of a special milestone.
As per the photos obtained by a Royal fan page on Instagram on Thursday, December 18, the 77-year-old monarch officially inaugurated and visited the new Guinness Open Gate Brewery in the heart of Covent Garden.
The monarch was welcomed by Sir John Manzoni, Chairman of Diageo upon his arrival at the newly opened brewery to mark the completion of a £73 million investment.
During his visit, His Majesty not only met the graduates of an award-winning hospitality course but also poured his own pint under staff supervision.
The king - who appeared in high spirits in a blue three piece suit was also taught how to “print” a Christmassy image of holly on the head of a pint.
Prince William and Harry's father also toured the microbrewery and met the team that creates special brews.
Much to everyone's surprise, the king struck delightful posses holding his own pint.