Prince Harry suffers injury in Aspen: Eye witness reveals rare details

Prince Harry has reportedly suffered a minor injury during his snow polo game in Aspen.
As reported by Pagesix, an eye witness has claimed that The Duke of Sussex hurt his hand during St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen on Thursday, December 18, 2025.
The source revealed that Harry got "clipped" when Nacho Figueras' son was swinging his mallet.
They further added, "They paused for a second and he shook it off."
However, the onlooker has assured that the 41-year-old prince soldiered on.
As per the source, Harry left everyone surprised by showing up at Wednesday's match as well as nobody was aware of his participation.
"No one knew he was coming," claimed the insider.
According to the aforementioned outlet, before joining Figueras in the game along with his sons Artemo and Hilario, Harry and his pal were spotted skiing.
It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle did not join the duke on his trip to Aspen.