King Charles strongly reacts as another Royal relative makes it to MBE list

King Charles III gave a surprising response after finding out about another Royal relative being on the MBE list.
As reported by The Scottish Express, the 77-year-old "groaned" after he was warned by staff that a "sort-of relative" was on the investiture list.
A palace insider has claimed that after His Majesty "groaned" and muttered, "another one?"
However, Charles was relieved when Claudia Winkleman - sister of Lady Frederick Windsor also known as Sophie Winkleman showed up at Palace to receive her MBE.
Claudia's half-sister is married to King Charles' second cousin Lord Frederick Windsor - the son of Prince Michael of Kent, making the Strictly's co-host monarch's distant relative.
As per Ephraim Hardcastle in his Daily Mail column, "The monarch, a Strictly fan, was in a much improved mood".
It is assumed that Charles candid reaction was linked to his encounter with actor Danny Dyer earlier this year, when he candidly mentioned his relation with the Royal Family.
During his conversation with the cancer-stricken monarch at Buckingham Palace, Dyer told Charles "Just wanted to let you know we're related. King Edward III is my grandfather - but I won't go into it."
This update came just days after King Charles gave a relieving update on his cancer treatment - which was diagnosed in February 2024.