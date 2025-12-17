Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news after King Charles' fresh snub

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make exciting announcement after Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news after King Charles fresh snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news after King Charles' fresh snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made an exciting announcement just after facing fresh snub from Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who were not invited by King Charles on annual Christmas lunch held at Buckingham Palace on Monday, December 16th are set to produce a new  movie for Netflix.

As reported by various outlets just hours after royal members reunited at the palace, Harry and Meghan have joined forces for a new movie based on a New York Times bestselling novel under their Netflix deal since 2020.

The couple's foundation Archewell will be producing the film  adaptation of Jasmine Guillory’s 2018 novel, The Wedding Date.

Producer Tracy Ryerson will join Harry and Meghan for their new film with the streaming Juggernaut - which renewed the its multi-year deal with the couple earlier this year.

The news comes days after the release of Sussex’s latest Netflix documentary, Masaka Kids - A Rhythm Within.

Under their mega deal, the couple has so far produced multiple projects including shows like, Polo, With Love, Meghan, Heart of Invictus, Harry & Meghan, and Live to Lead. 

Sarah Ferguson gives new shock to King Charles as Beatrice, Eugenie joined him

Sarah Ferguson gives new shock to King Charles as Beatrice, Eugenie joined him
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family for Christmas lunch without parents

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family for Christmas lunch without parents

King Charles' adventurous spirit highlighted half a century later in new doc

King Charles' adventurous spirit highlighted half a century later in new doc

Prince William drops valuable advice about 'Mother Nature' with former Lioness

Prince William drops valuable advice about 'Mother Nature' with former Lioness
Prince William, Harry may unite by tragedy as Royal Family face major loss

Prince William, Harry may unite by tragedy as Royal Family face major loss
Meghan Markle receives apology after false reports about her mum

Meghan Markle receives apology after false reports about her mum

Meghan Markle accused of overshadowing King Charles' cancer update

Meghan Markle accused of overshadowing King Charles' cancer update

King Charles plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘one last Christmas’ reunion

King Charles plans to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘one last Christmas’ reunion
King Felipe delivers powerful speech in special event ahead of Christmas

King Felipe delivers powerful speech in special event ahead of Christmas
Lady Louise Windsor goes largely unnoticed in surprising royal moment

Lady Louise Windsor goes largely unnoticed in surprising royal moment
Kate Middleton drops Kate Winslet's Christmas speech after heartfelt note

Kate Middleton drops Kate Winslet's Christmas speech after heartfelt note
Duchess Sophie attends commemoration ceremony in Alderney for historic event

Duchess Sophie attends commemoration ceremony in Alderney for historic event

Popular News

Patrick Mahomes' injury sparks Tom Brady rare admission about ACL struggle

Patrick Mahomes' injury sparks Tom Brady rare admission about ACL struggle
14 minutes ago
Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’

Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’
43 minutes ago
Jannik Sinner to play first-ever match in South Korea before Australian Open

Jannik Sinner to play first-ever match in South Korea before Australian Open
an hour ago