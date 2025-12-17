Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news after King Charles' fresh snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made an exciting announcement just after facing fresh snub from Royal Family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who were not invited by King Charles on annual Christmas lunch held at Buckingham Palace on Monday, December 16th are set to produce a new movie for Netflix.
As reported by various outlets just hours after royal members reunited at the palace, Harry and Meghan have joined forces for a new movie based on a New York Times bestselling novel under their Netflix deal since 2020.
The couple's foundation Archewell will be producing the film adaptation of Jasmine Guillory’s 2018 novel, The Wedding Date.
Producer Tracy Ryerson will join Harry and Meghan for their new film with the streaming Juggernaut - which renewed the its multi-year deal with the couple earlier this year.
The news comes days after the release of Sussex’s latest Netflix documentary, Masaka Kids - A Rhythm Within.
Under their mega deal, the couple has so far produced multiple projects including shows like, Polo, With Love, Meghan, Heart of Invictus, Harry & Meghan, and Live to Lead.