Meghan Markle cheers Prince Harry as he competes in World Snow Polo Championship

Meghan Markle never fails to express her love for Prince Harry.
The Duke of Sussex sparked a frenzy on Wednesday, December 17, when he made a charming appearance in Aspen to participate in the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on the same day, the Duchess of Sussex posted a photo of her beloved husband from the tournament, cheering him on as he enjoyed his time there.
The photos featured King Charles’s younger son looking dashing in polo gear, including a stunning sky-blue jacket, white pants, black boots, matching kneepads, and a black helmet.
With a beautiful snowy scene in the backdrop, the snap showed the father of two riding the horse like a pro.
Showing love to her husband, Meghan Markle captioned, “Oh, hello there.”
It is worth mentioning that the Duchess of Sussex was not present at the championship to back Prince Harry; however, the Duke is set to return to Montecito to celebrate Christmas together with his family.
During the game, Prince Harry competed against Nacho Figueras, his longtime friend since 2007.
Over the years, the pair have played polo together in several matches, and Nacho has become a strong supporter of Harry and Meghan Markle, praising them in magazines and on TV.
Notably, the 2025 World Snow Polo Championship matches are taking place at Rio Grande Park on December 17 and 18, with Prince Harry’s team featuring Grant Ganzi and Nic Roldan.