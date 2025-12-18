Kate Middleton, Prince William wish 'Happy Christmas' with new family photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton spread festive joy with heartfelt social media post.
The official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a new family photo of the future king and Queen with their three kids, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.
"Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas," read the caption alongside the photo, which was clicked in April this year.
The photo saw the Wales family flashing a wide smile sitting together in a beautiful green field.
Soon after William and Kate's Christmas card portrait was shared, royal fans couldn't hold their excitement as they flooded the comments section with wishes and praise.
One fan commented, "What a beautiful picture!! I absolutely love it, thank you so much for this wonderful surprise today! I love you guys so much! Merry Christmas"
"Merry Christmas and happy New Year to you all. You so deserve it! What a beautiful family,' another added.