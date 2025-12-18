Kensington Palace breaks silence after Harry, Meghan's new film announcement

Kensington Palace has released a new video with a heartfelt message just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exciting announcement.
As reported by various outlet on Wednesday, December 17, The Duke and Duchess of Susssex are set to produce a new Netflix film under their multi-year deal, which was renewed earlier this year.
Following the update from Harry and Meghan, the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales released yet another video from Kate Middleton's Together at Christmas Carol concert.
Alongside a video featuring delightful glimpses of the star-studded night was a message which read, "A privilege to welcome all our guests to this year's Carol Service, including people and partners who do so much to champion the work of The Royal Foundation."
"Celebrating the people whose kindness, compassion and acts of love inspire us all," it added.
The future Queen hosted Together at Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025 - where she welcomed members of the royal family alongside a slew of actors and performers.
It is pertinent to note, King Charles and Queen Camilla were notably absent from the event.