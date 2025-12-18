Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Kensington Palace breaks silence after Harry, Meghan's new film announcement

Prince William, Kate Middleton share new video after Harry and Meghan announce another Netflix project

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kensington Palace breaks silence after Harry, Meghans new film announcement
Kensington Palace breaks silence after Harry, Meghan's new film announcement

Kensington Palace has released a new video with a heartfelt message just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exciting announcement.

As reported by various outlet on Wednesday, December 17, The Duke and Duchess of Susssex are set to produce a new Netflix film under their multi-year deal, which was renewed earlier this year.

Following the update from Harry and Meghan, the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales released yet another video from Kate Middleton's Together at Christmas Carol concert.

 Alongside a video featuring delightful glimpses of the star-studded night was a message which read, "A privilege to welcome all our guests to this year's Carol Service, including people and partners who do so much to champion the work of The Royal Foundation."

"Celebrating the people whose kindness, compassion and acts of love inspire us all," it added.

The future Queen hosted Together at Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025 - where she welcomed members of the royal family alongside a slew of actors and performers.

It is pertinent to note, King Charles and Queen Camilla were notably absent from the event.

Royal family finally breaks silence amid Princess Eugenie trial report

Royal family finally breaks silence amid Princess Eugenie trial report
Meghan Markle cheers Prince Harry as he competes in World Snow Polo Championship

Meghan Markle cheers Prince Harry as he competes in World Snow Polo Championship
Princess Kate makes ‘magnificent’ comeback after ‘character assassination’

Princess Kate makes ‘magnificent’ comeback after ‘character assassination’
Buckingham Palace drops delightful photo a day after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion

Buckingham Palace drops delightful photo a day after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion
Princess Eugenie hit with upsetting news hours after King Charles reunion

Princess Eugenie hit with upsetting news hours after King Charles reunion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news after King Charles' fresh snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news after King Charles' fresh snub
Sarah Ferguson gives new shock to King Charles as Beatrice, Eugenie joined him

Sarah Ferguson gives new shock to King Charles as Beatrice, Eugenie joined him
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family for Christmas lunch without parents

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family for Christmas lunch without parents

King Charles' adventurous spirit highlighted half a century later in new doc

King Charles' adventurous spirit highlighted half a century later in new doc

Prince William drops valuable advice about 'Mother Nature' with former Lioness

Prince William drops valuable advice about 'Mother Nature' with former Lioness
Prince William, Harry may unite by tragedy as Royal Family face major loss

Prince William, Harry may unite by tragedy as Royal Family face major loss
Meghan Markle receives apology after false reports about her mum

Meghan Markle receives apology after false reports about her mum

Popular News

Mahira Khan takes subtle dig at Saba Qamar after her controversial remarks

Mahira Khan takes subtle dig at Saba Qamar after her controversial remarks

8 minutes ago
TikTok launches new feature to help small businesses grow

TikTok launches new feature to help small businesses grow
23 minutes ago
Farhan Saeed dedicates new love song ‘Manzar’ to Urwa Hocane on 9th anniversary

Farhan Saeed dedicates new love song ‘Manzar’ to Urwa Hocane on 9th anniversary
3 hours ago