Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's MAJOR move leaves Kate, William ‘worried'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a big move that could be worrisome for the Prince and Princess of Wales!
A leading royal author, Tom Quinn, detailed that Harry and Meghan’s “alliance” with two key royals might cause a huge concern for the future king and queen.
It has been reported that the Spare author and his wife have been growing closer to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie recently, after their meeting at the memorial services for his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in Norfolk.
The royal author told Mirror, "For William and Kate, an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.”
Further, he said, “They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family. The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals' main asset—Kate herself—is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer."
It is important to note that the couple did not exchange words with William and Kate.
However, the outlet also reported that both the princesses have been showing their support to the royals at every public event, with some insiders claiming that Beatrice and Eugenie have "firmly pledged their allegiance to the Royal Family and have not communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while.”