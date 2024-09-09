Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's MAJOR move leaves Kate, William ‘worried'

Leading royal author claims that the Sussexes could ‘worry’ Prince William, Kate Middleton

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markles MAJOR move leaves Kate, William ‘worried
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's MAJOR move leaves Kate, William ‘worried'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a big move that could be worrisome for the Prince and Princess of Wales!

A leading royal author, Tom Quinn, detailed that Harry and Meghan’s “alliance” with two key royals might cause a huge concern for the future king and queen.

It has been reported that the Spare author and his wife have been growing closer to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie recently, after their meeting at the memorial services for his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in Norfolk.

The royal author told Mirror, "For William and Kate, an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.”

Further, he said, “They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family. The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals' main asset—Kate herself—is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer."

It is important to note that the couple did not exchange words with William and Kate.

However, the outlet also reported that both the princesses have been showing their support to the royals at every public event, with some insiders claiming that Beatrice and Eugenie have "firmly pledged their allegiance to the Royal Family and have not communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while.”

Kolkata doctor assault case takes SHOCKING turn with new detail

Kolkata doctor assault case takes SHOCKING turn with new detail
Sidharth Malhotra pays heartfelt tribute to Indian martyr Captain Vikram Batra

Sidharth Malhotra pays heartfelt tribute to Indian martyr Captain Vikram Batra

Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Portugal beats Scotland in Nations League showdown

Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Portugal beats Scotland in Nations League showdown
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing

Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing

Royal News

Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Kate Middleton ‘planning public return’ with 2 upcoming appearances
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reunite with Royal Family on Christmas?
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Kate Middleton ‘very excited’ for new adventure amid cancer treatment
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Meghan Markle hurts King Charles with 'disrespectful' move on sorrowful event
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
King Charles shifts ‘focus’ from Harry, Meghan to 'more important' things
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Meghan Markle sends strong message to Royals on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
King Charles shares heartfelt message on Queen's 2nd death anniversary
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Meghan Markle’s date for UK return revealed with Prince Harry and children
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
King Charles marks two years of 'very successful' reign
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Meghan Markle reunites with Oprah Winfrey on Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s impudence to Queen Elizabeth before death EXPOSED
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Princess Kate to return to royal duties, preparing for two major events