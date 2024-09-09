Entertainment

Medical clowns reduce hospital stays for children, study

A new study reveals that medical clowns can bring faster recovery to hospitalized kids

  September 09, 2024
A new study presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress has revealed that medical clowns can significantly aid in the recovery of children hospitalized with pneumonia.

The study, led by Dr. Karin Yaacoby-Bianu of the Israel Institute of Technology, involved 51 children aged 2-18 hospitalized with pneumonia.

Half of the children received standard care, while the other half received standard care plus a 15-minute visit from a medical clown twice daily during the first 48 hours of their hospitalization.

The results showed that children who received visits from medical clowns had shorter hospital stays and required fewer days of IV antibiotic treatment compared to those who received standard care alone.

“While the practice of medical clowning is not a standardized interaction, we believe it helps to alleviate stress and anxiety, improve psychological adjustment to the hospital environment, and allow patients to better participate in treatment plans like adherence to oral antibiotics and fluids,” said Dr. Yaacoby-Bianu.

He further added, “This, in turn, helps the children to recuperate faster.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Stefan Unger, Chair of the ERS Group on Paediatric Respiratory Infection and Immunology, noted, “This study highlights the positive effect that humor can have in healthcare settings and demonstrates the potential of non-pharmacological interventions to influence clinical outcomes.”

“Adding medical clowns to a multidisciplinary care team for children with pneumonia may reduce physical and emotional stress, lower healthcare costs, and ease some of the burden on healthcare systems,” he added.

