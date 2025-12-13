Jennifer Aniston has reportedly planned a secret holiday trip with boyfriend, Jim Curtis.
The couple, who confirmed their romance last month, has decided to enjoy the upcoming festive season in style.
An insider recently revealed that Jennifer and Jim will be spending the season together and have even booked a "trip to the snow.:
"Jen loves this time of year; she always goes all-in for Christmas. She has a real tree every year — never artificial. She loves decorating her house to make it feel warm and festive," the tipster noted.
The source additionally remarked that the Friends alum, "The holidays are when she slows down, truly enjoys her house and spends time with the people she loves. She's very happy to be spending it with Jim this year."
This update comes after Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis made their first joint appearance at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event on November 17, 2025.
For those unversed, the two have been romantically connected since July, after being set up by mutual friends, though they spent months chatting before becoming official.