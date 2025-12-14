OpenAI has launched its artificial intelligence (AI) model, GPT-5.2, aiming to outdo Google’s Gemini 3.
The recently introduced models feature a comprehensive suite of advanced features, including enhanced coding capabilities, and long-context comprehension, and long-context comprehension, offering a streamlined user experience.
GPT-5.2 is accessible in three variants: Instant, Thinking, and Pro. The Thinking Variant is particularly designed for complex tasks.
The model is optimised to assist professionals work more efficiently, excelling in presentations, programming, and managing lengthy contexts.
The release comes after an internal “code red” memo from CEO Sam Altman, urging teams to focus on enhancing the core ChatGPT experience.
Altman mentioned that ChatGPT manufacturer expects to exit the code red phase by January, and Google’s Gemini 3 has had a smaller-than-expected impact on ChatGPT usage metrics.
The ChatGPT subscribers, including Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users, now have access to GPT-5.2, along with support for the developer API.
ChatGPT 5.2 is likely to deliver greater benefits, assisting users save more time and generate financial value.
By combining advanced intelligence with practical professional tools, GPT-5.2 cements OpenAI’s position in the landscape and reinforces its commitment to enhancing the ChatGPT experience for diverse professional tasks.