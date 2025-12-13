Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Mohamed Salah makes spectacular return as Liverpool beat Brighton

Salah is scheduled to join the Egyptian national team for the Africa Cup of Nations

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Mohamed Salah makes spectacular return as Liverpool beat Brighton
Mohamed Salah makes spectacular return as Liverpool beat Brighton

Mohamed Salah made a notable return to the Liverpool team by providing an assist as Hugo Ekitike scored twice t secure a 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday, December 13.

This victory not only moved Liverpool up to sixth in the Premier League standings but also extended their unbeaten streak to five matches.

Salah was in the spotlight as he returned to Liverpool’s squad after missing the midweek Champions League game against Inter Milan.

He was initially named on the bench by manager Arne Slot but came in the 26th minute after defender Joe Gomez had to leave the field due to injury.

The decision to include him comes after conversations between Salah and head coach Slot on Friday, December 12.

The 33-year-old forward was previously left out of Liverpool’s squad for their midweek Champions League win against Inter Milan after giving a fiery interview.

Salah has publicly expressed frustration after being benched for three consecutive Premier League matches, including the dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds.

He has now been directly involved in 277 goals in 302 Premier League games for Liverpool, setting a new record for the most goal involvements by a single player for one club in Premier League history, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s 276 for Manchester United.

Salah is now scheduled to join the Egyptian national team on Monday for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup victory breaks viewership records across all platforms

Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup victory breaks viewership records across all platforms
Angel Reese drops big hint about her future in WNBA

Angel Reese drops big hint about her future in WNBA
Lionel Messi’s India tour turns chaotic as frustrated fans damage stadium property

Lionel Messi’s India tour turns chaotic as frustrated fans damage stadium property
Ronaldo gets ‘role’ in Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel post sparks excitement

Ronaldo gets ‘role’ in Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel post sparks excitement
Oscar Piastri ‘proud’ of 2025 F1 season despite title heartbreak

Oscar Piastri ‘proud’ of 2025 F1 season despite title heartbreak
Norris celebrates F1 win with girlfriend Magui after receiving trophy

Norris celebrates F1 win with girlfriend Magui after receiving trophy
Anthony Joshua predicts quick knockout of Jake Paul ahead of fight

Anthony Joshua predicts quick knockout of Jake Paul ahead of fight

Formula 1 secures new Concorde Agreement with updated financial, technical terms

Formula 1 secures new Concorde Agreement with updated financial, technical terms
Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy

Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy
World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters

World Cup ticket prices soar as FIFA faces major backlash from supporters
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tops game awards 2025 as major winners revealed
Lindsey Vonn makes history as oldest downhill World Cup winner at 41

Lindsey Vonn makes history as oldest downhill World Cup winner at 41

Latest News

King Frederik celebrates pious Christmas ceremony without wife Queen Mary

King Frederik celebrates pious Christmas ceremony without wife Queen Mary

Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis
OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.2 with significant improvements

OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.2 with significant improvements