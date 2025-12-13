Mohamed Salah made a notable return to the Liverpool team by providing an assist as Hugo Ekitike scored twice t secure a 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday, December 13.
This victory not only moved Liverpool up to sixth in the Premier League standings but also extended their unbeaten streak to five matches.
Salah was in the spotlight as he returned to Liverpool’s squad after missing the midweek Champions League game against Inter Milan.
He was initially named on the bench by manager Arne Slot but came in the 26th minute after defender Joe Gomez had to leave the field due to injury.
The decision to include him comes after conversations between Salah and head coach Slot on Friday, December 12.
The 33-year-old forward was previously left out of Liverpool’s squad for their midweek Champions League win against Inter Milan after giving a fiery interview.
Salah has publicly expressed frustration after being benched for three consecutive Premier League matches, including the dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds.
He has now been directly involved in 277 goals in 302 Premier League games for Liverpool, setting a new record for the most goal involvements by a single player for one club in Premier League history, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s 276 for Manchester United.
Salah is now scheduled to join the Egyptian national team on Monday for the Africa Cup of Nations.