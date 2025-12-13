Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Health

Many older Americans struggle with daily tasks but avoid disability label

Survey discovered that nearly one-third of adults aged 65 to 74 reported difficulty with only one daily activity

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Many older Americans struggle with daily tasks but avoid disability label
Many older Americans struggle with daily tasks but avoid disability label

A recent survey revealed that many Americans may require help with everyday tasks as they age, yet only a certain amount of elderly individuals see themselves as disabled.

Less than 185 of individuals over age 65 identified as disabled, even though their answers to standard disability screening questions suggested otherwise.

According to the findings from a University of Michigan’s survey, questions from the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey that assesses difficulties with vision, hearing, mobility, and self-care.

The survey discovered that nearly one-third of adults aged 65 to 74 reported difficulty with only one daily activity, rising to over 44% among older people aged over 75.

You Might Like:

When asked about health conditions needing accommodations under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), the numbers significantly increased, with half of respondents aged 65 to 74 and nearly two-thirds of those over 75 reporting disabilities.

Despite this, less than one in five had ever received an accommodation from a health care provider, and only one in four had asked for one.

“Many people still feel like ‘disability’ is a dirty word,” stated Megan Morris of New York University. Others, like Michelle Meade of the University of Michigan.

Experts mentioned that recognizing disability can significantly enhance access to care, minimise stress, and promotes better health and well-being.

Medical imaging poses significant impact on environment, study finds

Medical imaging poses significant impact on environment, study finds

Measles alert: NSW Health issues warning in Sydney after confirmed case

Measles alert: NSW Health issues warning in Sydney after confirmed case
Rising flu cases pressure NHS ‘unlike any since pandemic’, Streeting says

Rising flu cases pressure NHS ‘unlike any since pandemic’, Streeting says
Flu cases surge in England as hospitals face 50% increase in patients

Flu cases surge in England as hospitals face 50% increase in patients
Dark chocolate’s surprising anti-aging benefits reveal in new study

Dark chocolate’s surprising anti-aging benefits reveal in new study
Opioid use tied to increased risk of dangerous C. diff infection

Opioid use tied to increased risk of dangerous C. diff infection
FDA recalls commonly prescribed blood pressure medication

FDA recalls commonly prescribed blood pressure medication
Winter health alert: Here’s how to know if its flu or COVID

Winter health alert: Here’s how to know if its flu or COVID
Vitamin K shot refusals increase, putting neonates at risk, study

Vitamin K shot refusals increase, putting neonates at risk, study
Heat exposure associated with delays in young children’s learning

Heat exposure associated with delays in young children’s learning
UK hospitals reintroduce masks amid sharp rise in 'super flu'

UK hospitals reintroduce masks amid sharp rise in 'super flu'
New mpox variant detected in UK after traveler returns from Asia

New mpox variant detected in UK after traveler returns from Asia

Latest News

Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer

Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer
Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations

Princess Charlene steps into new role after 'special' Christmas celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children at risk of losing key ties permanently?
Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026

Top 10 countries to start new life abroad in 2026