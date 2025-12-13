A recent survey revealed that many Americans may require help with everyday tasks as they age, yet only a certain amount of elderly individuals see themselves as disabled.
Less than 185 of individuals over age 65 identified as disabled, even though their answers to standard disability screening questions suggested otherwise.
According to the findings from a University of Michigan’s survey, questions from the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey that assesses difficulties with vision, hearing, mobility, and self-care.
The survey discovered that nearly one-third of adults aged 65 to 74 reported difficulty with only one daily activity, rising to over 44% among older people aged over 75.
When asked about health conditions needing accommodations under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), the numbers significantly increased, with half of respondents aged 65 to 74 and nearly two-thirds of those over 75 reporting disabilities.
Despite this, less than one in five had ever received an accommodation from a health care provider, and only one in four had asked for one.
“Many people still feel like ‘disability’ is a dirty word,” stated Megan Morris of New York University. Others, like Michelle Meade of the University of Michigan.
Experts mentioned that recognizing disability can significantly enhance access to care, minimise stress, and promotes better health and well-being.