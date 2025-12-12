Health
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Flu cases surge in England as hospitals face 50% increase in patients

Flu has been a major cause of the rise in winter illness over the past week

Flu cases are rising sharply in England with hospitals seeing more than 50% increase in patients over the past week.

As per BBC, on average 2,660 people were hospitalized with influenza each day in the week ending Sunday.

NHS England has warned that the number of cases is still climbing with no sign that the peak of the flue season has yet been reached.

NHS England medical director Prof Meghana Pandit said in a statement, noting, "This unprecedented wave of super flu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year – with staff being pushed to the limit to keep providing the best possible care for patients."

As per the outlet, in England, kids and teens aged 5 to 14 are testing positive for flue more often than the other age groups.

However, the people most likely to become seriously ill and need hospital care are those over 75 and children under five.

Flu is spreading earlier than usual this year due to a slightly changed version of the H3N2 virus which many people haven't been exposed before.

NHS England further said that hospital cases of norovirus, a virus that causes vomiting are also increasing with over 350 hospital beds currently occupied by patients with the infection.

