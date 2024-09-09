Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night 

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, were spotted on a romantic date night in New York City, with Pitt sporting a diamond 'I' pendant, a subtle yet significant gesture of his love for de Ramon.
The couple, who have been together for two years, looked stylish and in love as they enjoyed a night out in the city.
Pitt kept his top-half breezy in a white button-down shirt, partially unbuttoned, showing off layered necklaces, including the diamond 'I' pendant.
He paired the casual top with bold red and white houndstooth patterned trousers from Burberry, adding white sneakers and aviator sunglasses to complete the look.
Meanwhile, De Ramon opted for an all-white ensemble, wearing a one-shoulder, floor-length Entire Studios gown with ruched details and a mermaid-style skirt.
She accessorized with dangling earrings, a gold box clutch, and metallic heels, adding a touch of sparkle to her outfit.
This public display of affection comes after the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, where they attended the premiere of Pitt's film Wolfs. They were also joined by George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, at the event.