Entertainment

Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, made a stylish appearance on a date night in New York City

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night 

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, were spotted on a romantic date night in New York City, with Pitt sporting a diamond 'I' pendant, a subtle yet significant gesture of his love for de Ramon.

The couple, who have been together for two years, looked stylish and in love as they enjoyed a night out in the city.

Pitt kept his top-half breezy in a white button-down shirt, partially unbuttoned, showing off layered necklaces, including the diamond 'I' pendant.

He paired the casual top with bold red and white houndstooth patterned trousers from Burberry, adding white sneakers and aviator sunglasses to complete the look.

Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night

Meanwhile, De Ramon opted for an all-white ensemble, wearing a one-shoulder, floor-length Entire Studios gown with ruched details and a mermaid-style skirt.

She accessorized with dangling earrings, a gold box clutch, and metallic heels, adding a touch of sparkle to her outfit.

This public display of affection comes after the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, where they attended the premiere of Pitt's film Wolfs. They were also joined by George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, at the event.

Kate Middleton scores brand new triumph after beating cancer

Kate Middleton scores brand new triumph after beating cancer
Ananya Panday reveals hilarious WhatsApp group name with fellow Gen Z celebrities

Ananya Panday reveals hilarious WhatsApp group name with fellow Gen Z celebrities

Selena Gomez reveals ‘secret’ unnoticed act amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere

Selena Gomez reveals ‘secret’ unnoticed act amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night

Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night

Entertainment News

Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
‘Andrew Tate raped, strangled us’: women detail his abuse in frightful interview
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Selena Gomez reveals ‘secret’ unnoticed act amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Kim Kardashian reveals SURPRISING encounter with Madonna as a kid
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ final trailer gives us plenty to smile about
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Bruce Willis unrecognizable on rare outing while battling dementia, aphasia
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
5 Taylor Swift's sassy lyrics of all time to caption your next selfie
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Selena Gomez shares 'exciting' plans on having Benny Blanco babies
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Angelina Jolie gets standing ovation from injured son Pax at TIFF
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance continues with dreamy NYC date night
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Angelina Jolie's son Pax conquers red carpet after terrifying crash
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s PDA at US Open sparks criticism: ‘CRINGE’
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Robert De Niro extends supports to Kamala Harris in fiery live stream