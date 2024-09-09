Kate Middleton scores brand new triumph after beating cancer

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Kate Middleton’s star is shining bright with her achieving another victory after beating cancer!

As per a new poll conducted by YouGov, she has once again swept the crown for emerging as the royal family’s most popular member with every seven out of ten Britishers liking her.

Scoring her a sweet approval rating of 71%, the Princess of Wales is disliked by only a 13% percent of the United Kingdom’s population, but remains favored among all age groups across the nation.

While Kate Middleton’s popularity has stood the test of time, husband Prince William failed to maintain his stance as the second most-admired person from King Charles’ family.

In a surprising turn of events, Princess Anne has snatched his seat to come right next after Kate Middleton when it comes to being a desirable royal.

She bagged a 70% approval rating, with a mere 13% disliking her as well.

This year has been great for Princess Anne’s fame as it grew after she continued showing up for public engagements despite having suffered a minor head injury.

After being edged out by his dear aunt, Prince William sadly managed to get a 59% approval rating, probably because of his fall out with Prince Harry as well as his “work-shy William” behavior.

