Kate Middleton completes chemotherapy: cautions to stay cancer-free

Kate Middleton has announced of thankfully completing her cancer treatment.
As she turns a new chapter in life, here are five of Siteman Cancer Center’s handy tips to prevent this deadly disease, which are probably followed by the Princess of Wales as well!
1. Keep Your Weight in Check
Making the weighing scale tip in an ideal range can be hard at times, but it comes with many health benefits, such as lowering the risk of 13 different cancer types.
Bring some movement in your life, limit screen time, eat a diet that’s rich in fiber, reduce bulking on sugary drinks, eat slowly, and take smaller portions.
2. Exercise
Physical activity is nothing other than rewarding for the body, so it’s wise to fit exercise into the schedule anyhow.
Plan to take out at least 30 minutes for walking, gardening, dancing, yoga, running, or whatever it takes to put you on the move.
On a side note, Kate Middleton is a huge fan of exercising.
3. No Booze and Smoking
We have read it everywhere and have been warned a trillion times how consuming cigarettes, alcohol, and tobacco leads to many types of cancer.
The only solution here is to quit these evil products, even if it takes several attempts to do so.
Tom Holland did it... you can, too.
4. Protection from the Sun
Yup, warmth exuded by that big yellow thing in the sky feels too good at times, but a lot of exposure can “result in skin cancer, including melanoma. And tanning beds are just as harmful.”
Grab sun screens, hats, long sleeves, sunglasses, and other things that help you hide from that golden star... just like Kate Middleton does on royal outings!
Steer clear of sunlight from 10 am to 4pm because those are the burning hours.
These points should be especially noted for children as skin damages starts in childhood.
5. Screening Tests
The importance of detecting cancer in its early stage can never be justified in words. That is the only stage when it’s more treatable and can be prevented from developing.
Talk to your doctors for setting up regular screening tests, especially if you’ve clocked in 20 years of age.