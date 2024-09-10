Kevin Costner leads star-studded tributes to iconic James Earl Jones

Kevin Costner and many other A-list celebrities mourn the loss of legendary James Earl Jones.
James passed away at his home in New York at the age of 93 on Monday.
The veteran actor dedicated half a century of his life to film industry. His renowned work includes Dr. Strangelove, Field of Dreams, Star Wars and The Lion King.
After James’ death, Kevin paid tribute to his Field of Dreams co-star.
He wrote on social media, “That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I’ll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams.”
Kevin mourned, “If you’ve seen it, you know that this movie wouldn’t be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I’m grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen.”
During his remarkable career, the late actor won an honorary Oscar at the 2011 Governors Awards. He also earned two Tony Awards for his work in 1968’s Great White Hope and 1986’s Fences.