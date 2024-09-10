Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon stay ‘very close’ amid Ben Affleck split: source

Matt Damon was spotted holding JLo’s hand at TIFF afterparty as Ben Affleck divorce looms

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Jennifer Lopez is seeking solace in Ben Affleck’s longtime friend Matt Damon amid the ongoing divorce drama!

The American actress was spotted having an intimate conversation with the Unstoppable co-producer after the film’s premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, held on Friday, September 6.

As per an insider’s revelation to PEOPLE Magazine, the Atlas actress had a good “20-minute conversation” with the Oppenheimer actor, where he was seen holding JLo’s hand.

The source disclosed that Lopez is “very close with Matt Damon,” adding that she “enjoyed spending time with him.”

This occurs during the movie's premiere afterparty at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.

The insider also noted that the duo spent a good time together while Affleck was absent from the event.

“Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation,” said the source previously.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Argo actor had been enjoying his time as a family man with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids.

Earlier, the Marry Me actress was also seen having fun time with her daughter and some friends as they went to a mall together.

In the outing, the actress was captured grooving on an escalator while her daughter recorded it in a video.

