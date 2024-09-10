Entertainment

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon appear in NYC after Angelina Jolie’s ‘Without Blood’ premiere

Brad Pitt ex Angelina Jolie attended TIFF premiere of her directorial film 'Without Blood' with son Paxx, Madoxx on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon make first appearance after Angelina Jolie’s new milestone
 Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon make first appearance after Angelina Jolie’s new milestone

Brad Pitt stepped out with Ines de Ramon in New York City first time after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of her directorial film Without Blood with their sons Paxx and Madoxx.

After taking the internet by storm with their joint red-carpet appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival earlier this month Pitt and de Ramon exuded style and elegance in NYC outing on Monday.

The Babylon actor looked dapper in yellow jacket over a white shirt, which he paired with matching flared-trousers.

Pitt accentuated his look with gold-rimmed sunglasses and white shoes.

While his jewelry designer girlfriend rocked a chic pale sweater with a matching skirt, she added a few inches to her chiseled physique with pointed-toed heels in tan color and a white mini purse.

This outing marks Pitt’s second since taking his romance with Ine de Ramon to next level with red-carpet appearance of his and George Clooney’s film Wolfs.

The Fight Club actor has been dating Ines de Ramon since 2022, and a source confirmed in November 2023 that the couple is in a “good place”

While in February, sources confirmed that the couple has moved together adding, "They are going very strong and she is happier than ever."

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie marked the world premiere of Without Blood with son Paxx, who just recovered from a bike accident and another son Madoxx.

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon appear in NYC after Angelina Jolie’s ‘Without Blood’ premiere

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon appear in NYC after Angelina Jolie’s ‘Without Blood’ premiere
Blake Lively 'upset' as 'It Ends With Us' faces intense backlash

Blake Lively 'upset' as 'It Ends With Us' faces intense backlash
Bodycam video reveals Tyreek Hill's heated exchange with officers led to arrest

Bodycam video reveals Tyreek Hill's heated exchange with officers led to arrest
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh

Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh

Entertainment News

Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Blake Lively 'upset' as 'It Ends With Us' faces intense backlash
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Ariana Grande soars to new heights with ‘Eternal Sunshine’
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon stay ‘very close’ amid Ben Affleck split: source
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Kate Winslet gives unusual advice to ‘new actresses’
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Selena Gomez talks on struggles of Spanish-speaking role in 'Emilia Pérez'
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Margot Robbie flaunts baby bump at Tom Ackerley’s 'My Old Ass' premiere
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Beyoncé VMA's snub leaves netizens divided
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Kevin Costner leads star-studded tributes to iconic James Earl Jones
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
James Earl Jones voice of Darth Vader and actor breathes his last at 93
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
‘Andrew Tate raped, strangled us’: women detail his abuse in frightful interview
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Selena Gomez reveals ‘secret’ unnoticed act amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere