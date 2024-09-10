Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon appear in NYC after Angelina Jolie’s ‘Without Blood’ premiere

Brad Pitt stepped out with Ines de Ramon in New York City first time after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of her directorial film Without Blood with their sons Paxx and Madoxx.
After taking the internet by storm with their joint red-carpet appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival earlier this month Pitt and de Ramon exuded style and elegance in NYC outing on Monday.
The Babylon actor looked dapper in yellow jacket over a white shirt, which he paired with matching flared-trousers.
Pitt accentuated his look with gold-rimmed sunglasses and white shoes.
While his jewelry designer girlfriend rocked a chic pale sweater with a matching skirt, she added a few inches to her chiseled physique with pointed-toed heels in tan color and a white mini purse.
This outing marks Pitt’s second since taking his romance with Ine de Ramon to next level with red-carpet appearance of his and George Clooney’s film Wolfs.
The Fight Club actor has been dating Ines de Ramon since 2022, and a source confirmed in November 2023 that the couple is in a “good place”
While in February, sources confirmed that the couple has moved together adding, "They are going very strong and she is happier than ever."
Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie marked the world premiere of Without Blood with son Paxx, who just recovered from a bike accident and another son Madoxx.