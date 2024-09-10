Entertainment

Blake Lively 'upset' as 'It Ends With Us' faces intense backlash

Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' earned $309.3 million at the global box office

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Blake Lively was “surprised” to see the backlash her hit movie It Ends With Us received.

Last month, her film about domestic violence was criticised for plenty of reasons, mainly for Blake’s attitude towards promotion of her movie.

A source told People, "She initially felt very vulnerable and upset. During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light. She's just not used to this kind of drama."

As per the reports, the Gossip Girl alum “felt out of control to her”

The tension between Blake and film's director and male lead Justin Baldoni also played a key role in receiving backlash.

The two costars also kept their distance at the premiere, skipping traditional red carpet photos together and opting out of joint media appearances in the lead-up to the It Ends With Us debut.

However, regardless of the criticism Blake "enjoys working and will continue to push forward projects that she's excited about."

On the work front, she will appear in A Simple Favor 2 with Anna Kendric.

