World

Bodycam video reveals Tyreek Hill's heated exchange with officers led to arrest

Miami Dolphins wide receiver was arrested for recklessly driving without license

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024


Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) has released the chaotic bodycam footage of the moment NFL player Tyreek Hill was detained by the police following the heated argument.

According to Independent, Miami Dolphins wide receiver was arrested by the Florida police reportedly for speeding, reckless driving, and not having a license, hours before his team's match against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 8.

A video released by the police department on Monday showed that the officers pulled out Hill from his car and roughly pushed him on the ground after a dispute over his window rolled up during interrogation.

After an argument with the officers, Hills said, “Give me my ticket, bro, so I can go. I'm gonna be late. Do what you gotta do,” and he rolled up his window again.

The cops knocked on the window again, warning, “Hey! Keep your window down! Keep your window down, or I'mma get you out of the car. As a matter of fact, get out of the car right now. We're not playing this game."

After which the officer dragged him out of the car and arrested him.

Moreover, controversy sparked after Hill later told reporters he had ‘no idea’ why he was handcuffed.

Talking to NBC News, he said, “A simple speeding ticket turned into something like me lying face-down on my stomach for a simple speeding ticket.”

Hill also claimed that he provided his ID to the officer and was cooperative ‘from the get-go.’

Afterwards the police department released the video saying they are ‘committed to conducting a thorough, objective investigation into this matter’ and to keep the ‘public informed.’

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon appear in NYC after Angelina Jolie’s ‘Without Blood’ premiere

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon appear in NYC after Angelina Jolie’s ‘Without Blood’ premiere
Blake Lively 'upset' as 'It Ends With Us' faces intense backlash

Blake Lively 'upset' as 'It Ends With Us' faces intense backlash
Bodycam video reveals Tyreek Hill's heated exchange with officers led to arrest

Bodycam video reveals Tyreek Hill's heated exchange with officers led to arrest
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh

Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh

World News

Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
UN set to vote against Israel's 'unlawful presence’ in Palestinian territory
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Germany to roll out temporary border controls in response to migration surge
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Biden Administration unveils plan to boost mental health coverage for Americans
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
UK braces for colder weather and thundery showers next week
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Deadly Israeli airstrikes in Syria claim at least 16 lives
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Typhoon Yagi causes northern Vietnam bridge to collapse into Red River with vehicles
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Kolkata doctor assault case takes SHOCKING turn with new detail
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Venezuela's González vows to 'continue to fight' after seeking asylum in Spain
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Trump and Harris neck to neck in the polls ahead of first presidential debate
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy arrested in Philippines after tense standoff
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Georgia school shooting: Suspect’s mother warned of 'extreme emergency’ earlier
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Greece to introduce new charge for cruise ship passengers to tackle overtourism