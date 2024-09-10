Bodycam video reveals Tyreek Hill's heated exchange with officers led to arrest

Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) has released the chaotic bodycam footage of the moment NFL player Tyreek Hill was detained by the police following the heated argument.
According to Independent, Miami Dolphins wide receiver was arrested by the Florida police reportedly for speeding, reckless driving, and not having a license, hours before his team's match against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 8.
A video released by the police department on Monday showed that the officers pulled out Hill from his car and roughly pushed him on the ground after a dispute over his window rolled up during interrogation.
After an argument with the officers, Hills said, “Give me my ticket, bro, so I can go. I'm gonna be late. Do what you gotta do,” and he rolled up his window again.
The cops knocked on the window again, warning, “Hey! Keep your window down! Keep your window down, or I'mma get you out of the car. As a matter of fact, get out of the car right now. We're not playing this game."
After which the officer dragged him out of the car and arrested him.
Moreover, controversy sparked after Hill later told reporters he had ‘no idea’ why he was handcuffed.
Talking to NBC News, he said, “A simple speeding ticket turned into something like me lying face-down on my stomach for a simple speeding ticket.”
Hill also claimed that he provided his ID to the officer and was cooperative ‘from the get-go.’
Afterwards the police department released the video saying they are ‘committed to conducting a thorough, objective investigation into this matter’ and to keep the ‘public informed.’