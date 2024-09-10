Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman call it quits after 26-year of marriage

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman have announced their split with a ‘mutual decision’ after 26 years of marriage.
The celebrity stylist, 53, and the banker, 55, took to their Instagram account to share a joint statement through Zoe’s Instagram on Monday, September 9, 2024.
"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” the statement started.
It added, “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”
The former couple further noted, “Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share.”
“We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter. With love and gratitude - Rachel & Rodger,” they concluded the statement.
Notably, Zoe and Berman are parents of sons Skyler Morrison, 13, and Kaius Jagger, 10.
Their relationship was initially reported on the Bravo series The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2008 to 2013.
In 2015, they starred in Lifetime’s Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe (2015) and Berman is listed as a co-host on iHeartRadio's Climbing in Heels with Rachel Zoe podcast.
The pair first became a couple in 1991 and tied the knot on February 15, 1998.