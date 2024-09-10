Trending

Durefishan Saleem shares vacation carousel from destination unknown

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Durefishan Saleem raised the bar high in new vacation pictures on social media. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Ishq Murshid famed starlet unveiled different looks from her days proceedings. 

In the first image Dure glammed up in all black as she sat and posed amidst nature's beauty. 

The second was a gym photo that showed the superstar indulging in some fitness while the third happened to be a monochrome shot featuring her get ready with me moment. 

Next up the Khaie actress had her million dollar smile on fleek with her red blushed cheeks  and mascara-laden eyes doing the talking. 

Other included pictures from the hotel night sky and the rain. 

" Hello from the other side," Dure captioned her carousel. 


Shortly after the clicks went viral, her ardent fans were quick enough to react. 

One wrote, " Beauty is temporary may Allah give you a beautiful eman."

Another expressed, " I am so happy now." 

" Finally my girl posted," the fourth effused. 

Durefishan Saleem has been a part of numerous projects during the tenure of her career and Ishq Murshid was a blockbuster. 

