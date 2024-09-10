Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani to shoot for 'War 2' romantic song in Italy: Reports

War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan is generating significant excitement and a recent update indicated that Kiara Advani might be part of Ayan Mukerji's directorial.
The Kaabil star began the shoot in March 2024 with a thrilling action scene followed by Jr NTR in April 2024 to film an intense face-off sequence.
Now the focus is shifting as the director plans to take production to Italy.
Mid-day reports, " The team will shoot a romantic song featuring Hrithik and Kiara Advani in Italy."
" Mukerji and producer Aditya Chopra despite focusing on famililar Italian locations like Venice and Lake Camo, they have discovered new untapped spots in these areas to feature in the film," reports further suggested.
The songs, composed by Pritam, is being produced on a grand scale and will be shot at picturesque locations including Venice, Tuscany, Lake Camo, Naples, Amalfi Coast and Sorrento Peninsula.
To note, the Italy shoot is scheduled to start on September 18 and will last approximately 15 days.
Mukerji has plans devised to spend the first six days filming the romantic song.
A team of local Italian security personnel have been hired to scout the locations before the crew arrives, as per reports.