Selena Gomez spills SHOCKING beans about beau Benny Blanco

The Emilia Perez actress revealed relationship insights with Benny Blanco in recent interview

  • by Web Desk
  September 10, 2024
Selena Gomez is revealing some surprising details and insights about her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco!

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair published on Monday, September 9, the American singer, songwriter, and actress talked about many aspects of her personal and professional lives, including her relationship with Blanco, her role in Emilia Pérez, health struggles, and future plans.

During a segment when the Only Murders in the Building actress talked about her relationship with the Bad Decisions artist, she revealed a shocking act that her beau can never hide from her.

“He can’t lie,” bluntly said the singer, referencing Blanco’s May interview with Howard Stern, where the host expressed his hope of the couple tying the knot.

“After the interview, I was dying laughing. Like, ‘Anything else you wanted to put out there?” she added.

She also gushed about the Eastside songwriter, saying, “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life.”

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Blanco publicly displayed his love for the Rare Beauty founder and wrote, “I used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now I get to b urs in real life….”

The duo made their relationship public in December 2023 and has been expressing their love for each other publicly since then.

Their engagement rumors fueled when last month Gomez posted an Instagram story where she sported a ring on her ring finger.

