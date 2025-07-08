Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make memories in France amid busy schedules

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make memories in France amid busy schedules
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make memories in France amid busy schedules

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoy romantic getaway in France!

The romantic couple are making unforgettable memories together that they will cherish forever.

As per PEOPLE, they were spotted holding hands as they reunited in Saint-Tropez, France over the weekend.

The Kylie cosmetic founder, 27, was wearing a striped body con dress while the Dune star, 29, opted for a casual look with a Nigeria jersey and scarf.

A source told the media outlet that the lovebirds only have a few days together before the Timothée starts filming his next project, Dune: Messiah, in Prague.

The insider shared, “They hadn’t seen each other since before the wedding, so Kylie was really excited when he arrived in France. They only have a few days together before he starts filming in Prague. But they’re used to this kind of schedule.”

According to the tabloid, Kylie “will fly to see him when she can. They’re still very happy and just making it work. He knows the next few months will be exhausting, so he’s taking a moment to just relax and reset.”

After his romantic getaway in France, Timothée will reunite with Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Jason Momoa to start filming Dune: Messiah in Prague.

Read more : Entertainment

'Alice in Borderland' season 3: Netflix drops premiere date, first teaser
'Alice in Borderland' season 3: Netflix drops premiere date, first teaser
Netflix's Japanese series 'Alice in Borderland' has become a global hit with its thrilling games and star-studded cast

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's next big relationship step on hold for this reason
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's next big relationship step on hold for this reason
The pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been romantically linked since July 2023

Blake Lively's deposition date set, prepares to testify in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively's deposition date set, prepares to testify in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively's claims are to be put to the test as Justin Baldoni's lawyer gears up to question the actress

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet reunite in Saint-Tropez for chic beach day
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet reunite in Saint-Tropez for chic beach day
Kylie Jenner appearance with Timothée Chalamet comes days after she started following him on Instagram

Bradley Cooper reveals heartwarming origins of friendship with Anne Hathaway
Bradley Cooper reveals heartwarming origins of friendship with Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway and Bradley Cooper shared the screen in 2010’s rom-com film, 'Valentine's Day'

Cardi B, Dua Lipa set pulse racing at Schiaparelli show during rainy PFW
Cardi B, Dua Lipa set pulse racing at Schiaparelli show during rainy PFW
Cardi B and Dua Lipa make stunning appearance at Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Haute Couture show

Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with surprise duet at BST Hyde Park
Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with surprise duet at BST Hyde Park
Sabrina Carpenter performs ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ with Duran Duran during concert at BST Hyde Park

Jennifer Lopez rocks low-key chic look during shopping spree with daughter Emme
Jennifer Lopez rocks low-key chic look during shopping spree with daughter Emme
The Up All Night tour hitmaker steps out in comfy yet fashionable look with her daughter Emme

Top 5 Hollywood celebrity couples you didn't know were together
Top 5 Hollywood celebrity couples you didn't know were together
From Tom Cruise and Cher to Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette, couples you forgot were once dating

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs hint at breakup with bold public move
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs hint at breakup with bold public move
After her shocking move, Cardi B’s fans are convinced that her revenge romance with Stefon Diggs has finally come to an end

Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives standing ovation from inmates after verdict
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives standing ovation from inmates after verdict
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was found not guilty in his infamous sex-trafficking and human racketeering charges

Lily Collins brings summer flair to 2025 Wimbledon in chic airy dress
Lily Collins brings summer flair to 2025 Wimbledon in chic airy dress
The ‘Emily in Paris’ starlet wows in a breezy dress at 2025 Wimbledon with husband Charlie McDowell