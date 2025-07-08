Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make memories in France amid busy schedules

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoy romantic getaway in France!
The romantic couple are making unforgettable memories together that they will cherish forever.
As per PEOPLE, they were spotted holding hands as they reunited in Saint-Tropez, France over the weekend.
The Kylie cosmetic founder, 27, was wearing a striped body con dress while the Dune star, 29, opted for a casual look with a Nigeria jersey and scarf.
A source told the media outlet that the lovebirds only have a few days together before the Timothée starts filming his next project, Dune: Messiah, in Prague.
The insider shared, “They hadn’t seen each other since before the wedding, so Kylie was really excited when he arrived in France. They only have a few days together before he starts filming in Prague. But they’re used to this kind of schedule.”
According to the tabloid, Kylie “will fly to see him when she can. They’re still very happy and just making it work. He knows the next few months will be exhausting, so he’s taking a moment to just relax and reset.”
After his romantic getaway in France, Timothée will reunite with Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Jason Momoa to start filming Dune: Messiah in Prague.