'Alice in Borderland' season 3: Netflix drops premiere date, first teaser

Alice In Borderland season 3: Netflix drops premiere date, first teaser
'Alice In Borderland' season 3: Netflix drops premiere date, first teaser

Alice in Borderland geared up to provide a more thrilling experience in season 3 as Netflix announced exciting updates.

On Tuesday, July 8, the streaming platform revealed that the third instalment will premiere on September 25 as it drops the first teaser trailer of the Japanese live-action.

Director Shinsuke Sato would be leading the creative narrative once again, as the upcoming season of the survival drama follows the story of Arisu and Usagi as they get dragged back into the high-risk realm called the Borderland.

The thriller series has become one of the most celebrated Netflix Japanese originals, with Season 2 debuting at No. 1 on the streamer's Global Top 10 list of non-English language TV on its release in 2022.

Acclaimed Japanese stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya would be reprising their roles as Arisu and Usagi in the new season, where they enjoy their happy ending.

However, their normal life gets cut short as recurring haunting visions and a mysterious disappearance force them back into the twisted world that blurs the boundaries between life and death.

Other cast members who are set to return for the third season include Ayaka Miyoshi, Katsuya Maiguma, and Hayato Isomura.

Notably, season 3's roster also has a number of new names, including Risa Sudou, Koji Ohkura, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, and Hyunri. 

Kento Kaku has also joined the cast as Ryuji, a man researching the afterlife who becomes Usagi's guide back into the deadly game world.

Watch Alice in Borderland Season 3 teaser trailer:



Read more : Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's next big relationship step on hold for this reason
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's next big relationship step on hold for this reason
The pop icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been romantically linked since July 2023

Blake Lively's deposition date set, prepares to testify in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively's deposition date set, prepares to testify in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively's claims are to be put to the test as Justin Baldoni's lawyer gears up to question the actress

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet reunite in Saint-Tropez for chic beach day
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet reunite in Saint-Tropez for chic beach day
Kylie Jenner appearance with Timothée Chalamet comes days after she started following him on Instagram

Bradley Cooper reveals heartwarming origins of friendship with Anne Hathaway
Bradley Cooper reveals heartwarming origins of friendship with Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway and Bradley Cooper shared the screen in 2010’s rom-com film, 'Valentine's Day'

Cardi B, Dua Lipa set pulse racing at Schiaparelli show during rainy PFW
Cardi B, Dua Lipa set pulse racing at Schiaparelli show during rainy PFW
Cardi B and Dua Lipa make stunning appearance at Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Haute Couture show

Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with surprise duet at BST Hyde Park
Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with surprise duet at BST Hyde Park
Sabrina Carpenter performs ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ with Duran Duran during concert at BST Hyde Park

Jennifer Lopez rocks low-key chic look during shopping spree with daughter Emme
Jennifer Lopez rocks low-key chic look during shopping spree with daughter Emme
The Up All Night tour hitmaker steps out in comfy yet fashionable look with her daughter Emme

Top 5 Hollywood celebrity couples you didn't know were together
Top 5 Hollywood celebrity couples you didn't know were together
From Tom Cruise and Cher to Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette, couples you forgot were once dating

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs hint at breakup with bold public move
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs hint at breakup with bold public move
After her shocking move, Cardi B’s fans are convinced that her revenge romance with Stefon Diggs has finally come to an end

Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives standing ovation from inmates after verdict
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives standing ovation from inmates after verdict
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was found not guilty in his infamous sex-trafficking and human racketeering charges

Lily Collins brings summer flair to 2025 Wimbledon in chic airy dress
Lily Collins brings summer flair to 2025 Wimbledon in chic airy dress
The ‘Emily in Paris’ starlet wows in a breezy dress at 2025 Wimbledon with husband Charlie McDowell

Justin Bieber’s cuddle photos spark buzz: Hailey Bieber or mystery woman?
Justin Bieber’s cuddle photos spark buzz: Hailey Bieber or mystery woman?
The ‘Sorry’ singer posted a couple of photos hugging a woman, leaving his fans divided if she is his wife Hailey Bieber or someone else