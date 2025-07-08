'Alice in Borderland' season 3: Netflix drops premiere date, first teaser

Alice in Borderland geared up to provide a more thrilling experience in season 3 as Netflix announced exciting updates.
On Tuesday, July 8, the streaming platform revealed that the third instalment will premiere on September 25 as it drops the first teaser trailer of the Japanese live-action.
Director Shinsuke Sato would be leading the creative narrative once again, as the upcoming season of the survival drama follows the story of Arisu and Usagi as they get dragged back into the high-risk realm called the Borderland.
The thriller series has become one of the most celebrated Netflix Japanese originals, with Season 2 debuting at No. 1 on the streamer's Global Top 10 list of non-English language TV on its release in 2022.
Acclaimed Japanese stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya would be reprising their roles as Arisu and Usagi in the new season, where they enjoy their happy ending.
However, their normal life gets cut short as recurring haunting visions and a mysterious disappearance force them back into the twisted world that blurs the boundaries between life and death.
Other cast members who are set to return for the third season include Ayaka Miyoshi, Katsuya Maiguma, and Hayato Isomura.
Notably, season 3's roster also has a number of new names, including Risa Sudou, Koji Ohkura, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Tina Tamashiro, Kotaro Daigo, and Hyunri.
Kento Kaku has also joined the cast as Ryuji, a man researching the afterlife who becomes Usagi's guide back into the deadly game world.